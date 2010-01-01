Van Lang provides consultancy in the field of collecting and trading works of art by the following generations of artists





- INDOCHINA: 118 artists and 10 sculptors graduated from the Indochina College of Fine Arts from 1925 to 1945





- GIA DINH: Artists who studied at the Gia Dinh College of Fine Arts from 1913 to 1975





- RESISTANCE: Including 22 artists trained in the war zone during the Vietnam Revolution from 1950 to 1954





And some other famous contemporary artists