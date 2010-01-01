Van Lang provides consultancy in the field of collecting and trading works of art by the following generations of artists
- INDOCHINA: 118 artists and 10 sculptors graduated from the Indochina College of Fine Arts from 1925 to 1945
- GIA DINH: Artists who studied at the Gia Dinh College of Fine Arts from 1913 to 1975
- RESISTANCE: Including 22 artists trained in the war zone during the Vietnam Revolution from 1950 to 1954
And some other famous contemporary artists
ART APPRECIATION & ART MARKET
THE COURSE WILL BRING YOU UNDERSTANDING
Art History
What is beauty in art
How to read a painting
Historical and cultural values and property values in works of art
Impressionist art and the boom of the art market
When art is an asset
Some comments on the Vietnamese art market
And many useful knowledge in the field of art collection.
Trừu tương - Họa sĩ Trần Đức - Sơn dầu trên toan 90cm x 120cm - 2018
Abstract - Artist Tran Duc - Oil on canvas 90cm x 120cm - 2018
Kim Thái (1943)
Đàn ca, 1991
43 x 50 cm
Lụa
Singing, 1991
43 x 50 cm
Silk
Appointment: Email: vanlangcentre@gmail.com
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/Vanlangcentre/
Rašínovo Nábřeží 38, 12800 Praha, Prague, Czech Republic
M.034 4521086 (vn) - Tuấn Kiệt M. +420 774098860 (Cz) Mr. Truong - English Speaking
Chương trình được phát trên Cà Phê Sáng của ĐTHVN
VAN LANG
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.